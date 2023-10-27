A driver involved in high-speed police pursuits and a spate of dangerous driving offences has been told the type of crimes he committed often end in death.
Justin Matthew Moren engaged in a spate of offending stretching back as far as January 25, 2018.
On that date, police spotted his silver Ford heading at 130kmh in an 80kmh zone.
The car had been seen in South Albury, with Wodonga police alerted that the vehicle was heading their way.
Police followed the car on the Bandiana Link about midday.
Moren continued and hit 100kmh on Anzac Parade, with police forced to abandon the chase.
Moren travelled on the wrong side of Anzac Parade with the vehicle later found dumped.
He was arrested nearby.
His offending continued this year when he targeted a former partner.
The woman described him as "a ticking time bomb".
Moren grabbed the victim around her throat on January 19, leaving her unable to breathe.
The woman said it felt like he held on "forever".
The incident was witnessed by children.
Moren's eyes had been "beaming" and he was clearly on drugs at the time, and fled when the woman threatened to call police.
He then stole items from Supercheap Auto on May 26.
He had stuffed various property into his backpack and police spotted him as he was walking out.
The officers tried to ask his name but he ran, with the goods falling from his backpack.
Moren was arrested in a garden bed near McDonald's.
He then stolen a Kincrome socket set at Kelly's Mitre 10 on June 14, by stuffing it down his pants.
He went to 7-Eleven on High Street in a stolen car on June 29.
The silver Holden Commodore had been stolen from Henty the previous day.
Moren was involved in a hit and run in the vehicle on Murphy Street in Wangaratta on June 30 and again fled in the car.
Officers were able to block the car in and dragged Moren out.
He had knives and marijuana in his possession and tested positive to ice.
Wodonga magistrate Ian Watkins said the strangulation incident carried a serious risk of death, especially when the strangler was drug affected and angry.
Mr Watkins said Moren's driving was highly dangerous.
"They're speeds that can and frequently do result in serious crashes and fatalities," he said.
He was unlicensed during all of his driving matters.
Moren was jailed for six months, and has already served about half of that sentence on remand.
He must complete an 18-month corrections order when released, and was banned from driving for 18 months.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.