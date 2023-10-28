With Halloween only days away, Wodonga's haunted house whispers secrets of the ghouls, goblins and ghosts that will soon come to life within its walls.
The team at Lester and Son Funeral Directors have been busy building a mansion from the underworld, set to take trick-or-treaters on an immersive and spooky journey on Tuesday, October 31.
"It's an age-appropriate haunted house," Lester and Son Funeral Directors area manager John Vogel said.
"People can go in and explore the separate rooms, each with its own theme and attractions, and get in the Halloween spirit while having a great time."
Happy Cat Donuts and Toolz Down Cafe will supply the food on the night, and there will be "plenty of treats" for the kids.
To enter this sinister spectacle, a gold coin donation is requested and attendees will also have the option to donate by scanning a QR code on their phone.
All proceeds will go to the paediatric ward at Albury hospital.
"With Halloween coming up, we thought this would be a good way to give a little bit back to the community," Mr Vogel said.
"We chose the paediatrics ward because many of us have children and, of course, all of us were children, so we have all been through the hospital at some time.
"So we wanted to give back something meaningful to Albury-Wodonga."
Gina Bladon, Albury Wodonga Health Foundation manager, said the donations will mean a lot to the hospital and the children.
"We are so delighted to have community support, especially for kids," she said.
"We're not sure where the money will go yet, but we are always looking to support children with different toys, craft kits and colouring books.
"All those types of things really help the kids get through their hospital stay and distract them from what's happening."
All are welcome to attend the event - in their best Halloween costume - from 5.30pm to 8pm at 47 Thomas Mitchell Drive, Wodonga.
