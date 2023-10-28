The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Lester and Son Funeral Directors' haunted house gives back to the community

Layton Holley
By Layton Holley
October 28 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

With Halloween only days away, Wodonga's haunted house whispers secrets of the ghouls, goblins and ghosts that will soon come to life within its walls.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Layton Holley

Layton Holley

Journalist

Layton is a journalist at The Border Mail. He is interested in profiles, features, and hard news. If you have a story please reach out to him at layton.holley@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.