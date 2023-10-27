The Border Mail
Home/Video/Entertainment
What's on

Flinders Quartet and violinist Cameron Hill to perform at Bonegilla Migrant Experience

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
October 27 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cameron Hill has performed as a concerto soloist with many Australian orchestras and will perform as a guest violinist at Bonegilla on Saturday, October 28. Picture by Claudio Raschella
Cameron Hill has performed as a concerto soloist with many Australian orchestras and will perform as a guest violinist at Bonegilla on Saturday, October 28. Picture by Claudio Raschella

Flinders Quartet and the acclaimed violinist Cameron Hill will offer an extraordinary musical experience on the Border.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

More from Entertainment
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.