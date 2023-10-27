Flinders Quartet and the acclaimed violinist Cameron Hill will offer an extraordinary musical experience on the Border.
Hill is the Associate Concertmaster of the Adelaide Symphony Orchestra and will delve into the realm of painting vivid and intimate portraits through the medium of sound and the string quartet.
As the grand finale for the Murray River Fine Music 2023 season, the performance will run on Saturday, October 28, from 3pm at the Bonegilla Migrant Experience's Tudor Hall.
Flinders Quartet will comprise Hill as guest violinist, Wilma Smith on violin, Helen Ireland on viola and Zoe Knighton on cello.
Hill studied in Melbourne with Cathryn Bills, William Hennessy and Alice Waten, and in Vienna with Dora Schwarzberg and Boris Kuschnir.
He has performed as a concerto soloist with many Australian orchestras and the Melbourne Chamber Orchestra.
His love of chamber music has seen him perform various works with Pincas Zukerman and Emmanuel Pahud.
He was the founding leader of the Hamer Quartet, appeared as leader of the Flinders Quartet and has toured Europe with the Mahler Chamber Orchestra.
The hour-long concert program will present Dmitri Shostakovich's String Quartet No. 8 in C minor, Op. 110; Maria Grenfell's Silhouettes (commissioned by Flinders Quartet with support from FQ Syndicate #5) and Bedrich Smetana's String Quartet No.1 in E minor From My Life.
Murray River Fine Music chief executive and artistic director Helena Kernaghan said it was exciting to serve up such musical excellence to Border audiences in the season finale.
Ms Kernaghan said patrons could join pre-concert tours of the Bonegilla Migrant Experience.
She said Shostakovich and Smetana served as prime examples of artists whose music spoke intimately about their lives.
"Shostakovich's String Quartet No. 8 is recognised by many to be a musical self-portrait while Smetana's String Quartet No. 1 is a different type of musical portrait that takes audiences on a vivid journey through young love and the devastation of tinnitus," she said.
Tasmanian composer Maria Grenfell was commissioned to paint the Flinders Quartet in sound.
Ms Kernaghan said the quartet's own musical portrait would offer Border audiences a glimpse into their collective artistic persona.
