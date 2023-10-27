Making sick kids smile ear-to-ear with Christmas cheer is the goal this festive season.
That will be thanks to the annual appeal that will deliver presents to the Albury hospital children's ward on Christmas Day.
The event is run by Murray River Police District, in conjunction with Albury Wodonga Health.
But this year for the first time the toy drive will also partner with the Australian Defence Force and Victoria Police, asking the community to dig deep to donate toys.
Detective Acting Inspector Troy Martin, of Murray River Police District, said it was exciting to announce the 2023 annual children's Christmas appeal.
"It's amazing to bring smiles to the kids' faces at Christmas time," Inspector Martin said.
"Any Christmas present, no matter how big or small, can be donated. We're excited by the opportunity to help."
Inspector Martin said children up to the age of 16 would benefit from the toy drive, with gifts such as PlayStations, books, teddies and games on the list in previous years.
"We just want to put a smile on the kids' faces and give them a happy day," he said.
"If we can give them something to do in hospital while they're waiting, that would be fantastic."
Inspector Martin said it was heartwarming to see the two cities working together and "building relationships between ADF, Victoria Police and Albury Wodonga Health".
"If we can all work together for a great cause then it's a great day," he said.
Albury Wodonga Health paediatric nurse unit manager Sam Peet said it was a "sensational initiative" to bring happiness to the children, at what otherwise would be a hard time.
"I think being one of the nursing staff on the ward, we see the end benefit of the huge effort that the boys put behind it and the women of the police force and the Defence force," she said.
"To be able to see the kids at a very vulnerable time in hospital and their families, and just to be able to give them a gift, to be able to play at their bedside or put a smile on their face while they're waiting for theatre is very overwhelming.
"But it's a privilege to be a part of it."
Ms Peet said she wanted to thank the community, because "it's just beautiful" to see the support.
She said any gifts that weren't given to a child on the day would be used throughout the year to celebrate birthdays and special occasions.
Corporal Jack Peters, of the Army School of Electrical and Mechanical Engineering in Bonegilla, said about 500 soldiers were on board, "so we're very excited".
Corporal Peters said it was great to be able to give back to the children and that "it instils that pride and the service that we have as part of our Defence values".
"We should be delivering the presents in a protective mobility vehicle, a variant of some kind," he said.
"And it'll be good to see the smiles on those faces."
Corporal Peters said to "give back to kids less fortunate" was what they hoped to achieve.
Wodonga police Inspector Paul Henry said it was fantastic to be taking part.
"It's a real benefit for Victoria and Wodonga police to be involved, as well as the ADF, in such an event," he said.
"Giving makes you feel good; it's a really great feeling to give to others and that's why we're asking for the whole community to be involved."
Donations of gifts no matter how big or small can be made directly to Albury and Wodonga police stations.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.