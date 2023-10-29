YOUR SAY: Political point scoring creates division over Voice result

I take issue with some of Colin Odewahn's comments (October 25). Firstly, Electoral Commission results show that in all communities with predominantly Aboriginal or Torres Strait Island populations (50 to 100 per cent), such as Tiwi Islands, Arnhem Land and Cherbourg (Queensland), the "yes" vote was overwhelming. He quotes the Parkes electorate as an example of a "no" vote in an area with a "large" Indigenous population. The result there was 80 per cent "yes" and 20 per cent "no". I would suggest that the Indigenous population of that and other similar rural electorates is nowhere near 20 per cent. How does he know what percentage of Indigenous people in each electorate voted "no"?.

