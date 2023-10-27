The Border Mail
Border hospital dish served up to community has a bitter and sour taste

By Dr Lachlan McKeeman, Border Medical Association
October 28 2023 - 8:30am
The master plan released on October 16 included this modified photograph showing how a redeveloped Albury hospital will appear from the Borella Road-East Street roundabout. Image from NSW Health
It is with a great relief that the 2021 Albury Wodonga Health (AWH) master plan was finally released. Remember the master plan that was drawn up after AWH and the NSW and Victorian state governments committed to building a single site hospital? The master plan that the past AWH chair of the board, Matt Burke, acknowledged had recommended a greenfield site. The master plan that was hidden, with all and sundry claiming it was "commercial in confidence". The release confirmed what clinicians had long known. It also confirmed that the tale that the Premiers told last year that their announcement was made based on the best advice was just spin.

