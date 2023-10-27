The other interesting elements that have come out of the FOI are the correspondence from NSW Health, that seemed hell bent on a brownfield development, only two weeks after the end of the planning. Clinicians have long been concerned that there was an invisible hand in the process pushing for a brownfield. Clinicians were told to trust the process, but could tell that something was awry. These documents bell the cat. Briefings to the NSW Treasurer that recognise the outcome, but that NSW would not build a greenfield hospital in Albury as it would not have "operational control". Ahem. Surely the author of that brief knew that NSW does not run AWH now, nor will it operate a brownfield hospital. A dopey excuse used to hoodwink the then NSW Treasurer. Pseudo-business cases calling for a brownfield in 2021..... all whilst the master plan was being undertaken, as if it were a foregone conclusion. BMA members were told by AWH in May that there was a business case that led to funding. Surely there was a subsequent business case in 2022 for a greenfield, given the master plan result? If not, why would AWH not ask for a greenfield, as its board preferred? Did NSW Health act according to political masters, or was the government not briefed in a transparent manner? Even former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian had told members of executive and the then chair of the board she was in support of a new hospital prior to the master plan being concluded.

