Wodonga Council is aiming to have a health summit, with federal, NSW and Victoria government ministers to be invited to a gathering likely to be early next year.
The initiative emerged at a meeting of council mayors and managers from across southern NSW and North East Victoria held in Wodonga on Thursday, October 26.
The catalyst for the summit is ongoing frustration at plans for a revamped Albury hospital.
However, the latest gathering, unlike the previous one, saw Albury Council attend with chief executive Frank Zaknich a delegate as mayor Kylie King fulfilled commitments with the NSW Senior Open golf tournament.
Other council figures attending in person or online were from Alpine, Berrigan, Federation, Greater Hume, Indigo, Mansfield, Murray River, Snowy Valleys and Towong.
Wodonga mayor Ron Mildren said there was agreement on a need for a summit.
"The principal thing was to seek to put together a forum which includes the Commonwealth minister, the two state ministers and all the councils and Better Border Health, Border Medical Association and Albury Wodonga Health and get everybody around the table to take a thorough look at the various issues," Cr Mildren said.
"It would be to get everybody on the same page because there's so much different information and different understandings and uncertainties."
Cr Mildren added: "It will be a successful summit if we get together and have the same understanding of what the issues are and it will be a very successful summit if we get some resolution to the issues that are intractable."
He cited the budget for the upgraded hospital and road and infrastructure surrounds, the cost efficiency of the site and impediments with soil that could affect footings.
Cr Mildren said the release of a hospital master plan earlier in October had crystallised concerns, given "it's not in the same paddock" as a 2021 version with 600 pages.
"There is a thorough understanding of the inadequacies that have transpired and even Albury City Council acknowledges there's a significant issue of costs and what the outcome is going to be for medical service provision," Cr Mildren said.
In response to that comment, Mr Zaknich issued a statement.
"Albury City supports the significant funding investment by the NSW and Victorian governments, and will continue to seek assurance from both the state governments and Albury Wodonga Health that the redevelopment will meet the current and future needs of our community," Mr Zaknich said.
"We welcome more detail as planning continues into early 2024 and look forward to the release of the clinical services plan."
Indigo Shire mayor Sophie Price said given hospital concerns aired by Border politicians Amanda Cohn, Helen Haines and Bill Tilley there was "more momentum and more traction" for seeking what has always been wanted "which is the detail".
"I think a forum or health summit is a great idea because it invites a lot of people with different perspectives and knowledge to come together to see what the health priorities are and to make sure the funding and needs are properly aligned," Cr Price said.
Thursday's event included presentations from NSW Health Infrastructure, Better Border Health and the Border Medical Association.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.