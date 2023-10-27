A player forced off the tour for around 14 years due to injury leads the NSW Senior Open after the opening round.
Victorian Adam Henwood fired a superb six-under par 66 to hold a one-shot lead at Thurgoona Country Club Resort on Friday.
Henwood fired an eagle, five birdies and a bogey in ideal conditions in the prestigious $120,000 tournament.
"I hit quite a few good iron shots and good putts, it was one of those rounds where it keeps adding up, I suppose," he suggested.
Henwood hit a spectacular second shot to the par-five, 472m, 14th hole for his eagle.
"I hit a pretty poor drive up the left and I was blocked out by a tree, you have to hit underneath (the branches), so I thought maybe I've got a 40m punch shot, snap hook in me, so I went with a five-iron and hit a really good shot, probably 20 feet from the pin, just off the green, it was a pretty easy chip, so chipped in," he explained.
He hit birdies on 4, 7, 10, 13 and 17, with his only blemish on the par-four, 15th.
Henwood only returned to the sport when he reached the Legends Tour minimum age requirement of 50 in March, 2021.
"I hadn't played for around 14 years, my body had said, 'you've had enough'," he said.
"And for some strange reason, when it was worse, I thought, 'I have to go back now'.
"Everything hurts, it's some sort of arthritisy-thing, it's slightly improved, I've been working on it, trying to get it a bit better, I'm hoping over the next six months to a year, I can feel a lot better about it.
"I felt like I had unfinished business, I didn't think I'd get back to it really, it's been fun."
Henwood was one of the morning players to enjoy the conditions, finishing ahead of Roland Baglin (67) and Steve Conran (68).
IN THE NEWS:
Former USPGA Tour winner Peter Lonard and current USPGA Tour Champions player David McKenzie both shot 69, along with five others.
The 54-hole event will finish on Sunday.
