The head of Albury Wodonga Health has extended his condolences to the family of a man who died while receiving treatment at Nolan House, and said there were cultural problems with the health provider.
He died on April 30 after his life support was turned off.
Five days of evidence concluded during an inquest on Friday, October 27.
Albury Wodonga Health chief executive Bill Appleby attended during each day of the proceedings and said the case motivated him to improve the way the service runs.
Mr Appleby said he had wanted to attend to hear what transpired in Mr Schnelle's case and to honour his life.
"I wanted to firstly pass on my sincere condolences on behalf of the board and management of Albury Wodonga Health for the tragic death of Roger, to Yvonne and her family," he said.
"I think there's significant work that needs to be done, organisationally, but also across the mental health sector to, as far as is possible, avoid the tragic patient suicides that happen in mental health facilities."
He said Nolan House and the Kerferd mental health clinic, based in Wangaratta, should be the safest place for people like Mr Schnelle.
Mr Appleby took over as the health service boss 14 months after Mr Schnelle's death.
He said there were many challenges with the health service, which continued.
"It was a very distressed organisation, a very challenged organisation," he said.
Mr Appleby said each morning there were 30 people in need of a hospital bed that weren't available and described it as "a very underbedded organisation".
"It's quite an inefficient hospital service," he said.
The chief executive said the service was "down" by 200 full-time staff positions, there were cultural problems, documentation and IT issues, and issues with attracting workers.
"I think there's an issue with regards to culture," he said.
"Earlier this week we heard from our nurses where they felt the risk of Roger had escalated."
He said despite this, changes hadn't been made to his care.
"When asked why they didn't escalate, they couldn't provide a reason why," Mr Appleby said.
"That speaks to culture to me.
"Why didn't our nurses escalate if they felt ... that it should have been escalated?
"I'd say that's not a systems issue, that's a cultural issue."
He said there was a divide between the city and country in healthcare and said metro colleges should be working with organisations like Albury Wodonga Health to strengthen rural workforces.
Concerns were also raised about a lack of consistent assessment tools and consistent language between mental health services.
"I think it would be extremely helpful if we had one assessment tool we all understood," he said.
Forensic psychologist Dr Kerri Eagle reviewed the case and said she believed observations of Mr Schnelle should have been increased when he showed signs of deterioration.
She was asked if leaving the 63-year-old on half-hour observations, in the low dependency unit, in the furthest room from the nursing counter with no additional supports or medication was sufficient.
"In my view that does not appear to be sufficient, no," Dr Eagle said.
She said risk assessments of Mr Schnelle were not adequate.
Mr Schnelle's wife, Yvonne, tearfully read a statement about her late husband of 15 years.
He was involved in a large number of community groups and was passionate about his family and music.
"Roger hasn't been forgotten," she said.
"I still have people come up to me to say how much they miss Roger.
"He touched so many people in so many different ways."
The late man's daughter, Alice, also shared memories on behalf of his four daughters.
"We will always miss him but we are forever grateful to have had such a great dad," she said.
Coroner Erin Kennedy said her findings would be delivered on a date to be determined, likely in February.
