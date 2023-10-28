A temporary water supply is required at Mount Beauty after the existing infrastructure was damaged by a landslip.
North East Water will set up a pipeline to provide water to the Alpine Shire town until a new raw water system can be completed in 2025.
Managing director Jo Murdoch said despite the landslip, the community could be confident about an assured water supply.
"The community will recall we successfully implemented and tested the temporary pipeline in Embankment Drive in December 2022 as a contingency in the event of failure due to a landslip or bushfire," Ms Murdoch said.
"While a landslip on the access track occurred earlier this year, it did not impact the pipeline.
"Unfortunately, significant rainfall in Mount Beauty a few weeks ago has now caused the landslip to worsen. The existing pipeline has been compromised and we cannot safely access the area to fix it.
"We have planned well for the temporary pipeline to ensure a reliable water supply for residents, business and industry, particularly during periods of high summer demand."
The temporary system will involve a pump and suction hose setup at the end of the tailrace.
A mostly above ground pipeline will also be laid from the tailrace to Embankment Drive and over to the Kiewa Valley Highway, then connect to North East Water's existing raw water pipeline that supplies the water treatment plant.
Signage will be in place to provide the community with information.
The temporary pipeline will be removed for winter.
