Van Hessen admits to 'extremely offensive' stink offence at Wangaratta factory

The rancid stench from a Wangaratta business was so bad, the nearby CFA station had to close for health and safety fears while residents in the area suffered headaches and sore throats.
Van Hessen, which manufactures products including natural sausage casings from its Shanley Street premises, emitted strong smells late last year.
Those nearby described it as a smell of rotten eggs, sewage and even a stench of death.
A man told the Wangaratta Magistrates Court on Friday, October 27, that the smell was an "all-pervading stench" that was "extremely offensive and unavoidable, both inside and out".
The man, through his victim impact statement, said it became "all-consuming" with his days starting off with "disgust and revulsion".
The business admitted to a charge brought by the Environment Protection Authority during the October 27 court case.
The EPA received 136 odour complaints from October to December last year.
The court heard the business discharged water into two lagoons.
A report last September suggested the wastewater treatment site was "performing very poorly", with a lack of maintenance, schedules, and monitoring systems.
An EPA officer attended for an assessment on November 19, and the sludge from the bottom of the treatment site had risen to the top.
IN THE NEWS:
The court heard EPA checks on November 20 and December 1, 13, 15, and 19 detected strong and very strong odours.
The neighbouring CFA site closed on December 1, with the smell considered a health and safety issue.
Two staff had suffered headaches and sore throats.
The resident who provided a victim impact statement said he felt trapped in his home for days at a time and says it was one of the worst periods of his life.
He discussed selling his home to escape the stench and said the smell ruined his Christmas.
A lawyer for the company said the extent of the odour had to be approached with caution, with some details in dispute.
The court heard those impacted would have no prolonged health effects.
The case will return for sentence on December 5.
The company's managing director, Anthony Greaves, also faced court and had his case adjourned to February 19.
