Police are investigating the torching of a vehicle at Bandiana believed to have been stolen from Wangaratta.
The blue 2010 Toyota Kluger was found in flames on Starbush and Cardamine roads on Friday, October 27, about 5.45pm.
Both police and fire crews were called to the scene.
Acting Senior Sergeant Justin Foots, of Wodonga police, said the suspected perpetrators were seen in a white Holden Colorado tray-back, dual-cab utility.
He urged anyone who might have seen suspicious activities involving the Holden to contact police.
Acting Senior Sergeant Foots said police weren't seeking witnesses to the fire, but more so the likely theft of the Colorado.
He said the car set on fire appeared to have been involved in an earlier collision.
