The excitement of sideshow alley and carnival rides is on the way with the return of the Albury Show.
Albury Show Society president Wal Blezard said he was confident the show would be a great success thanks to a full year of planning.
The annual event will be held at the Albury Showgrounds from Friday, November 3, to Sunday, November 5, with gates to open at 9am over the weekend.
Mr Blezard said there would be something to suit all ages.
Mr Blezard said there remained some concerns around the issue, but was hopeful it would still be another successful year.
"It was excellent last year, despite the floods in Victoria," he said.
"But it's looking promising this year, and the weather looks to be kind to us."
Mr Blezard said he was impressed by the "people who put their hands up to help".
"We certainly don't have loads of volunteers, but we've got some people who are excellent workers, and they're good people and bring with them some good ideas."
Mr Blezard said he hoped showgoers would appreciate the efforts in the arts and crafts sections this year, as "a lot of hard work is going into making sure it runs smoothly".
"There are some people who have very skilful work in various forms of arts and crafts worth seeing," he said.
"We hope it's a worthwhile year."
Tickets can be bought before the show gets under way at the showground office, or at the gate during showtime.
