A classic brick four-bedroom two-bathroom house in the heart of Baranduda has been passed in at $1 million.
The home on Possum Place was auctioned in front of a crowd of about 20 people on Saturday, October 28.
First National Real Estate auctioneer Will Bonnici said there were also people online watching the auction.
He noted that it was great to see such interest.
The property was passed in, with three potential buyers dealing with the vendors at the end of auction.
"There's a disclosed price of $1.95 million, so we weren't far away," he said.
"Hopefully we get a result very soon."
Mr Bonnici said it was a "great lifestyle property, especially coming into the warmer weather".
"It's got a great pool and outdoor entertaining area, and it's a nice, quiet little cul de sac there in Baranduda.
"It's a great opportunity for the buyer and a magnificent property on over 5500 square metres, so over an acre and a third in the old scale."
