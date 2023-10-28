A classic brick four-bedroom home in the heart of Baranduda has been passed in at $1 million.
The house on Possum Place, set on more than 5500 square metres, was auctioned in front of a crowd of about 20 people on Saturday, October 28, and fell less than $100,000 short of its reserve price.
First National Real Estate auctioneer William Bonnici confirmed the property was back on the open market at $1,095,000.
He noted that it was great to see such interest, with three potential buyers dealing with the vendors at the end of auction.
"There's a disclosed price of $1.095 million, so we weren't far away," he said.
"Hopefully we'll get a result very soon."
Mr Bonnici said it was a "great lifestyle property, especially coming into the warmer weather".
"It's got a great pool and outdoor entertaining area, and it's a nice, quiet little cul-de-sac there in Baranduda," he said.
"It's a great opportunity for the buyer and a magnificent property on over 5500 square metres, so over an acre and a third in the old scale."
The agency also auctioned a vacant block of land on North Street in Albury, which was passed in after a vendor bid of $400,000.
Mr Bonnici said the 477-square metre lot was within walking distance of the Albury CBD and provided good value for prospective buyers given land around that part of the city had recently sold for more than $500,000.
Meanwhile, Stean Nicholls Real Estate sold a five-bedroom home, on 1.2 hectares of land, on Padman Drive in West Albury under the hammer for an undisclosed fee on Saturday.
Two Thurgoona properties also went to auction through Stean Nicholls on Pickworth Street and Stockman Circuit, but both were passed in.
Selling agent Lachlan Hutchins said the four-bedroom home on Pickworth Street was under contract after the auction, while negotiations were under way for the Stockman Circuit house.
