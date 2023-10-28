The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Dan Christian hits 41 in Corowa's thumping win over Albury at Billson Park

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 28 2023 - 8:28pm, first published 7:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dan Christian hit six boundaries on his way to 41 for Corowa against Albury. Picture by James Wiltshire
Dan Christian hit six boundaries on his way to 41 for Corowa against Albury. Picture by James Wiltshire

Dan Christian showed his class in testing conditions at Billson Park on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.