Dan Christian showed his class in testing conditions at Billson Park on Saturday.
A week on from marking his Corowa debut with a golden duck, Christian opened the batting with Ben Mitchell away to Albury.
Christian is known for his explosive six-hitting all over the world and Mitchell came into this game having scored 106 runs from just 97 balls but after taking one look at the pitch, the pair had to re-think.
A surface with little to no grass always looked like it would play a few tricks and, having won the toss, Corowa's openers adopted a relatively conservative approach in putting on 76 together.
Mitchell faced 45 balls for his 30, while Christian showed some fine timing in hitting six boundaries on his way to 41 off 58 balls.
Matthew Grantham top-scored with 43 in a Corowa total of 199 which always looked like being too much for Albury to chase down.
Further down the order, Matthew Wilson raced to 24 off 20 balls and captain Jarryd Hatton smacked 24 off just 14 including two sixes.
Christian got the ball rolling when he clipped the top of Todd Henderson's off stumo and the home side were subsequently dismissed for 122.
The miserly Mitchell claimed 2-17 from 10 overs and Christian finished with 1-17 while Mark Athanitis returned figures of 4-15.
"We came here not knowing what the wicket would do," Athanitis said.
"We know it's hard to bat at Billson, especially batting second, so early runs are perfect.
"We targeted the new ball as where we were going to make our runs and 'DC' and Benny did that up top.
"But we got bowled out and probably left 30-40 out there.
"The wicket was tough, it was slow and the ball wasn't coming onto the bat so you had to make your own pace.
"Dan and Ben probably made it look a little bit better than it actually was.
"A lot of boys played the same shot and didn't get to it and got caught.
"When we were bowling, we knew if we could get up there and roll our fingers across it, we could make things happen."
Corey McCarthy, Ross Dixon, Varun Chopra and Montgomery each picked up two wickets for Albury, who have now lost three games on the spin.
Corowa, who won their first two, bounced back well here after losing at home to St Patrick's last week.
"We've got 'DC' in, Ben's back this year and Jay (Lavis) has come through but the majority of this group has been together since we started in District," Athanitis said.
"Matty Wilson, myself, Matt Grantham, Jarred Lane...
"We all know what we bring to the group, we get ourselves up, we know how to pick each other up and we also know how hard to push people.
"Now with Ben back, 'DC' and Dan Smith coming in, we're hoping to have a good year."
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.