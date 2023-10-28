Nick Brown rocketed to a brilliant 76 as St Patrick's put Wodonga to the sword at Xavier High School.
Brown scored faster than a run-a-ball, hitting eight boundaries and sharing an 83-run partnership with Neil Smith for the third wicket.
"Nick Brown has gone to another level," Patties coach Liam Scammell said.
"He's had that in him for a while but he's probably been starved of opportunities in a strong side.
"Even things like Tendai (Chisoro) not being available opens up a middle-order spot and Browny's grabbed it.
"That knock was sensational; he's just a really good one-day player.
"He's very busy, rotates the strike well and he found the fence today as well.
"I'm really pleased for him to get the reward for a lot of hard work and it went a long way towards us getting the result."
Smith, in turn, continued his superb start to the season with 78 in the St Patrick's total of 7/229.
"We paced the batting innings just how we wanted to," Patties coach Liam Scammell said.
"Neil Smith has started the year really well, he's working really hard, hitting a lot of balls and he's the leading run-scorer in the comp at the moment.
"He's coming off the footy season and is in better nick than he's been previously so that's certainly helping him.
"He's at a point where he knows his game really well and he's such a reliable top-order player for us."
Will Keighran, a week on from his heroics against Corowa, bowled 10 overs straight and finished with 2-15 while young spinner Max Heriot picked up 3-22.
Wodonga coach BJ Garvey dug in for a battling 46 - one of only two Dogs players to reach double-figures - before he was bowled by Kori Stevenson, who mopped up the tail on his way to 3-5 from 16 deliveries.
The winless visitors were all out for 101 in the 36th over.
