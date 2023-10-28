Lavington left New City in a spin and bounced back from their first defeat of the season to move top of the Provincial ladder on Saturday.
The reigning premiers hammered the Phoenix by 154 runs at Lavington Sports Ground, bowling their visitors out for 108 having earlier posted 8/262.
New City reached 1/81 but then collapsed, losing nine wickets for 24 runs.
Chris Galvin (96) and Oscar Lyons (81) had earlier piled on 183 for the second wicket following the second-ball dismissal of Nathan Brown for a duck.
With two sixes and eight fours, Galvin faced 104 balls before falling agonisingly short of his century, while Lyons hit 10 boundaries.
The pair are second and third in the league run-scoring respectively.
"We lost the toss and were fairly surprised they sent us in," Lavington captain Dave Tassell said.
"It was a fairly flat deck and the chat before the game was making sure the boys at the top gave themselves plenty of opportunity to make a big score.
"Oscar and Chris did that, they batted really well, and it's a pity they couldn't capitalise and both get their hundreds.
"We lost a couple to silly chop-ons and stuff like that but Sam O'Connor batted four because Sam Harris was out and he batted really well with the guys who came in.
"He ran well between the wickets and ended up getting 48 himself.
"With the bowling, we knew it was always going to be a pretty flat deck so the seamers had a bit of a hard time but the spinners did the damage."
Jayden Borges played superbly for his 55, nailing a six and eight fours, but once Nizam Uddin (3-32) had him caught by Galvin, the visitors wilted.
Shayan Khan finished with 2-19 and schoolboy leg-spinner Hunter Hall showed his class with 3-8 from nine overs.
"Hunter bowled extremely well," Tassell said.
"He was spinning it both ways on a deck that didn't really spin!
"I was reasonably happy with how everyone bowled.
"Borges batted really well for them but once the spinners came on, it was pretty much game over from there."
The Phoenix are second-bottom having lost all four games so far.
