Five catches by Miles Hemann-Petersen helped East Albury to an emphatic victory in their captain's 100th first-grade match for the club.
The glovework of Hemann-Petersen accounted for Phil Neville, John Oswell, Callum Brown, Lachlan Paton and Prashant Bhoir as the Crows, having lost the toss, skittled their visitors for 115.
Neville made a stubborn 40 but wickets clattered around him with East Albury coach Brett Davies claiming 3-15.
There were two wickets apiece for Cameron White and Heera Singh, while Ryan de Vries, Tendai Maruma and Gagan Singh all got in on the act as well.
Maruma then backed up his work with the bat, hitting a six and seven fours on his way to an unbeaten 60 in a run-chase which lasted only 27 overs.
Matt Tom made 23 and Ayush Verma was 16 not out when East Albury sealed an eight-wicket victory.
Hemann-Petersen's side are one of six boasting a 3-1 record.
