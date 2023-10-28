The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Cricket

East Albury storm to eight-wicket victory over Tallangatta

Steve Tervet
By Steve Tervet
Updated October 29 2023 - 7:59am, first published 7:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tendai Maruma made an impact with bat and ball in the win over Tallangatta. Picture by Mark Jesser
Tendai Maruma made an impact with bat and ball in the win over Tallangatta. Picture by Mark Jesser

Five catches by Miles Hemann-Petersen helped East Albury to an emphatic victory in their captain's 100th first-grade match for the club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steve Tervet

Steve Tervet

Sports Journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.