Premiers Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock burst through for its first win after a Darcy I'Anson masterclass century on Saturday.
The home team charged to 7-270 from the 40 overs as the right-hander smashed 103 from only 63 balls, including 13 boundaries and a six.
He shared a 147-run stand for the fourth wicket with Harry Weaven (48).
"No, he didn't actually, he just played normal cricket shots," veteran team-mate Dave Williams replied when quizzed if I'Anson had played an ultra aggressive innings.
I'Anson is regarded as the Hume's best player and he again showed why by also claiming 2-13 and snaring three catches.
The team has now worked its way into fifth after falling in the first two rounds with severely understrength outfits.
"In the first round we had opening bat Jordan Schilg and then there was myself, Adam I'Anson and Dane Fenner, who were the last three bats in our grand final and that was it from that side," Williams revealed.
"Then we had had players out last week as well and even yesterday (Saturday) we were missing our opening bowlers Trent I'Anson and Josh Koschitzke, but they should be back next week."
Elsewhere, Osborne boasted profile power for its away clash against Holbrook.
GWS footballers Harry Perryman and Nick Madden both played, but couldn't have an impact as Osborne won by 10 wickets.
"They just love getting back for a bit of cricket each year, catching up with the boys, it's always good to see them," club president Darren Howard suggested of the pair.
"That's it for Harry, that was just a one-off, hopefully we've got Nick next week with a bit of luck."
Opening bowler Josh McDonell started the damage against the home team with 3-5, while captain Ed Perryman, in his first game for the season after returning from overseas, captured 4-9.
Walla defeated Henty by six wickets.
The visitors posted only 120, with captain Daniel Terlich making 35 as Joel Merkel nabbed 3-9.
Tom Simmons struck 43 at the top of the order as Walla passed the target with nine overs to spare.
And Rand toppled The Rock Yerong Creek by eight wickets.
TRYC posted 9-149 from 32 overs, with opener Angus Coyle snaring 3-30.
The home team's Brad I'Anson (69 runs with eight boundaries and a six) and Mark Kreutzberger (51) guaranteed a comfortable win from only 23 overs.
