Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock's Darcy I'Anson hits ton in win over Culcairn

Andrew Moir
Andrew Moir
Updated October 29 2023 - 11:41am, first published 11:29am
Darcy I'Anson cracked a century in the thumping 174-run win over Culcairn.
Premiers Brocklesby-Burrumbuttock burst through for its first win after a Darcy I'Anson masterclass century on Saturday.

