The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Uiver restoration open day at Albury airport attracts crowd of 500

Ted Howes
By Ted Howes
October 29 2023 - 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When four-year-old Scarlett Day was cajoled into seeing an old plane in a hangar, she was less than enthusiastic.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ted Howes

Ted Howes

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.