One-time teenage quick Aaron Green smashed a century, including 80 runs in boundaries, in Barnawartha Chiltern's exciting 19-run win over Eskdale on Saturday.
The Miners had only nine players for the away clash, but Green's 107 from 92 deliveries, including 11 fours and six sixes, guided them to 6-216 from 40 overs.
The winless Eskdale was brave, posting 8-197.
"It's his first century, full stop, I think," Miners' president Chris Hartshorn replied when asked if that was Green's first ton for the club.
Green was a junior representative star with the ball, but has developed his batting.
"He's definitely a genuine all-rounder, he'll probably hold down No. 4 for us all year now," Hartshorn revealed.
Green combined with Tom Webster, who struck 45 from 47 balls.
"Aaron was pretty tame to start off with, he just did what we needed him to do, he and 'Whip' (Webster) got us through to the 30-over mark and then he (Green) went beserk, I think we hit 170 from the last 20 overs," Hartshorn explained.
"'Whip' is travelling around Australia, we only found out he was back on Friday, so we called him to see if he wanted to play, he'll be back for Christmas, so hopefully he can play a few games in the New Year."
With only nine fielders it was always going to be difficult to defend the target, particularly with Liam Tobin compiling an unbeaten 62 in the middle order after captain Jye Hodgkin (27 from 77 deliveries) and Ben Baude (37) provided a solid start.
The home team was 1-85, but a host of Miners contributed with the ball to post the club's first win.
Meanwhile, Bethanga maintained its unbeaten record with a five-wicket win over Kiewa.
The visitors made 147 runs as Josh Bartel (38), Connor Davis (34) and John Spencer (27) chipped in, while vice-captain and opener Jake Bridgman was superb with 4-18.
Bridgman rounded out a superb match to score an unbeaten 34, while Jarrod Scammell's 51 was also crucial.
And Mount Beauty collapsed for 92 against Dederang.
Chris Derrick was terrific with 56 not out, while Ryan Barker captured 3-9.
The home team's Brett Allan responded with an undefeated 56, including 10 boundaries.
