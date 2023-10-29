The Border Mail
Barnawartha Chiltern's Aaron Green hits century against Eskdale

Andrew Moir
October 29 2023 - 12:07pm
Bethanga's Jake Bridgman snares the prized wicket of former CAW provincial club batter John Spencer. Picture by James Wiltshire
One-time teenage quick Aaron Green smashed a century, including 80 runs in boundaries, in Barnawartha Chiltern's exciting 19-run win over Eskdale on Saturday.

