The Ovens and Murray A1 pennant ladder is starting to tighten up with last year's grand finalists Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club Resort toppling the previously unbeaten Corowa RSL in a one-shot thriller on Saturday, despite losing three of the four rinks.
James Lefevre's 16-shot win was pivotal in getting his team over the line.
Lefevre, Andrew Lefevre, Malcolm Beer (second) and Michael Vaughan (lead) posted a 30-14 rink win in the 77-76 overall victory.
Benalla opened its account with a hard-fought victory at home over Rutherglen by 15 shots, with three of the four rinks successful.
Sam Beaton's rink led the way for the Lakers as the home team recorded a 79-64 triumph.
Wangaratta toppled Myrtleford by eight shots (87-79) with two rink wins apiece.
The 19-shot victory by Chris Randell was crucial for the Wangaratta side to keep in touch with the top part of the ladder.
And Wodonga travelled to Kiewa and came home with a hard fought 10-shot win.
Peter McLarty 's team was solid all day in their 12-shot triumph over Dale Mastenbroek.
No more than two shots separated the other three rinks at the end as the visitors snared a 75-65 victory.
The next few weeks will give a strong indication on where teams stand in the run to the finals.
The ladder, after three rounds, is: Corowa RSL 36 points, Wodonga 32, Wangaratta 32, YMGCR 26, Kiewa 24, Myrtleford 22, Benalla 18, Rutherglen 8.
