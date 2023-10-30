FEDERATION councillors are being directed to contract out management of the Corowa Aquatic Centre, despite most survey respondents being against the move.
The council will decide the future management of the pools complex at a meeting on Tuesday October 31.
A recommendation calls on the council to support contracted operation as the "preferred service delivery model" for the aquatic centre.
Two systems were short-listed for final selection with the other being tiered supervision, which would involve direct council management remaining but changes to roles, rosters, procedures and pool supervision.
Following the those two options being selected as preferable in June, public feedback was sought.
An online survey, which drew 45 responses, found 60 per cent were in favour of tiered supervision and 40 per cent having contractor administration.
Reasons cited for the supervision model included "lose control if you hand it over, cost is less and would not recommend after previous experience with contracted pool".
Motivators for supporting the adoption of a contractor set-up were "council should focus on core services, model works in other pools, allows for more efficient service delivery, improved service, better hours, reduction to council costs and this would save money".
The Corowa Aquatic Centre consultative committee also supported having tiered supervision.
It suggested the community was "not ready for big change like contracting the pool out to a third party provider" and the role of volunteers should be considered in ongoing operations.
Meanwhile, of those who answered the online survey, 89 per cent were pool users and 60 per cent nominated accessible pricing for patrons as being a key consideration for council when it makes its decision about the administration of the aquatic centre.
The compared to 24 per cent stating that the cost of the service which has the least burden on ratepayers should be high in the minds of councillors.
Since opening in autumn 2021, the aquatic centre has proved to be a financial burden for Federation Council with a special rate variation successfully sought to help bankroll running costs.
In 2022-23, the expense of maintaining the site was divided 72:28 between ratepayers and patrons and the council is aiming to bring that ratio up to 53:47.
It has been estimated that having tiered supervision would cut operating costs by $245,635 and outsourcing management would result in a drop in bills of $210,483.
Contracting out management will result in a staff shake-up with the motion for Tuesday's meeting requiring feedback from pool employees before a final decision.
Under the NSW local government award, such a moved would be considered "workplace change" and require consultation as there would likely be significant shifts in duties, hours and tenure.
If the council opts for outsourcing, it is expected it will take up to 12 months to changeover and it suggested a joint contract with Albury and Wodonga pools may be considered.
