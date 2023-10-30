The Ovens and Murray under-18 representative side has shown their strength in the pool after taking down reigning premiers Sharks in the A-grade men's water polo.
Youngster Rhys Kilo led the charge in the 12-7 clash at Albury, landing four goals for the victors.
It was a closer contest in the other men's match, with Stingrays defeating Tigers 13-10.
A six goal performance from Trent Remington helped seal the deal for the Stingrays, while Tom Duck and Jake Luhrs were multiple goal scorers for the Tigers.
In the A-grade women's competition, Pirates dominated Stingrays 15-3.
Georgia Polkinghorne was accurate in front of goal for the victors to finish the game with five, while teammate Macy Clark scored four goals in the second half.
Stingrays' Emily Harvey, Rosie Youings and Bec Madew were the goal scorers for the Stingrays.
Leah Dodd continued her form in front of goals to aid the Sharks with four in their 8-5 victory against the Tigers.
Fellow Shark Ciana Twyford converted two scoring opportunities, while Isabella Clancy and Catherine Shelley pitched in with two goals each for the Tigers.
Round four will see the Sharks take on the Pool Pirates, while the Tigers will meet the Stingrays.
In the men's competition, Sharks collide with Stingrays and the O and M rep side tackle the Tigers.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.