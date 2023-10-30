The Border Mail
All the action from round three of Ovens and Murray water polo

Georgia Smith
Georgia Smith
October 30 2023 - 1:03pm
The Ovens and Murray under-18 representative side has shown their strength in the pool after taking down reigning premiers Sharks in the A-grade men's water polo.

