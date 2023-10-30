WILBUR Wilde plans to help Wangaratta's famous jazz festival bow out in style.
The vocalist and saxophonist and his band will perform at the final Wangaratta Festival of Jazz and Blues gala dinner on Friday, November 3.
Wilde, who also performed at the first festival in 1990, said it was a privilege to return for the Wangaratta event.
"It's bitter-sweet to be involved in both the first and last festivals," he said.
"It will be a celebration of all the different sorts of music over all of the years.
"We didn't know in 1990 that Wangaratta would be the premier jazz event in Australia!"
Having performed and recorded with some of the biggest names in the music industry including Skyhooks, Elvis Costello, Tom Jones, Split Enz, Roy Orbison, Cold Chisel, Joe Cocker, Dire Straits, The Angels and Dragon, Wilde remained best known for his work as a member of the house band on popular TV show Hey Hey It's Saturday from 1984 until 1999.
Wilde has been a fixture on the Australian music scene since Ol'55 got together in Sydney in 1975.
Later he toured and recorded with Jo Jo Zep and the Falcons.
"When Hey Hey started nobody knew it was going to be the flagship TV program for the Nine Network," Wilde said.
"Ol'55 achieved triple platinum status; the Falcons started out playing to a few hundred people a night before they toured the world.
"Kudos to the organisers of the Wangaratta Jazz Festival - like Adrian Jackson - who had the foresight and the faith in judgement to get the event off the ground.
"It expanded to include great international acts; too many to mention."
Wilde had been performing with Blowout for six years when they were asked to perform at the inaugural Wangaratta Jazz Festival.
"To be included as a local act was a great honour," Wilde said.
"When I reviewed footage of the event 30 years later it was lovely to remember it.
"At the time we knew there was great camaraderie and we knew the audiences were digging it but reflecting on it 30 years later, that's when we knew it was really special."
Having last performed at the festival in 2015, Wilde said sadly the festival had come to the end of the line.
He said 33 years was a really good run for any event.
"The participants, sponsors and organisers can walk away with their heads held high," he said.
The Gala Dinner runs at Memorial Hall, Wangaratta Performing Arts and Convention Centre, on Friday from 6.30pm.
Tickets ($120) include a welcome drink, canapes, two-course meal and entertainment by Wilbur Wilde and Band (Mark Fitzgibbon, Eugene Ball, Ben Robertson and Oliver Shute).
For bookings visit wangarattajazz.com.
