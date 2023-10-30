But it's more complex than that, in some species the parts of the leaves that are eaten change. For example, some young caterpillars have toothed cutting jaws, while older ones have a smoothed edge jaw. A smooth edge jaw spreads the force required to crack the leaf's cell wall. This means as a caterpillar grows, it changes its feeding strategies from leaf mining, to skeletonising, and then finally leaf snipping. These changes to the jaw structure are partnered with larger heads which house large muscles capable of producing greater force.

