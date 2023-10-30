The Border Mail
Living Lightly: How insects thrive on a diet of gum leaves

By Jonathon Howard
Updated October 30 2023 - 2:01pm, first published 2:00pm
Many insects survive on a diet of gum leaves. This is a food source low in nutrients. It also contains eucalyptol, an organic compound that is toxic in high doses as well as flavonoids (plant-based antioxidants), volatile oils, and tannins. So what enables insects to not just survive but thrive on such a diet?

