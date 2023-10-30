The Border Mailsport
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Albury product David Reynolds wins Gold Coast Supercar race

By Tim Farrah
October 30 2023 - 12:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
David Reynolds celebrates his win on the Gold Coast. Picture by InSyde Media
David Reynolds celebrates his win on the Gold Coast. Picture by InSyde Media

After a race long battle with 2023 Championship leader Brodie Kostecki, David Reynolds won a dramatic Supercar race on the Gold Coast on Sunday, prevailing by two tenths of a second.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.