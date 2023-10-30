After a race long battle with 2023 Championship leader Brodie Kostecki, David Reynolds won a dramatic Supercar race on the Gold Coast on Sunday, prevailing by two tenths of a second.
The victory was a great way for the 38-year-old to mark the 10th anniversary of his first ever win in the series, at the same venue in 2013.
The Albury-born racer has now notched up eight career victories from 382 races, including the 2017 Bathurst 1000.
After struggling to find pace in Friday's practice sessions, Reynolds' Grove Racing Team made some adjustments for qualifying on Saturday that unlocked the speed in his Mustang and he started Saturday's 250km race from 5th.
Good strategy and genuine race winning speed saw Reynolds in the fight for victory for most of the race, trailing eventual winner Cam Waters in the closing stages by less than a second.
But he had used the best of his tyres to get there and fell away in the last seven laps, eventually being passed by Shane van Gisbergen and settling for a fine 3rd .
"I was pleased to finish third, however if a couple of little things had gone our way in the last stint, I thought we had a car to fight for the win. But we had made big positive steps with the car on Saturday, so I was really happy and thought if we could make further improvements overnight, we would be in great shape for Sunday," Reynolds said.
He got his wish, with the Grove Racing Mustang taking him to second on the grid for Sunday's 85- lap race, only a tenth of a second off pole sitter Kostecki in a Camaro.
In a compelling race long duel, the two would swap ascendancy time after time.
Reynolds made good use of his pace, enabling him to be in a position to take on less fuel at his last pit stop on lap 59, exiting pit lane just over a second clear.
Kostecki piled on the pressure, eventually getting by Reynolds on lap 72, only to run wide two laps later and Reynolds pounced to take back the lead.
A safety car on lap 79 set the scene for an enthralling finish.
The restart came with four laps to run and Reynolds and Kostecki broke from the pack to duel it out.
Reynolds took all that Kostecki threw at him, including a number of solid bumps and taps to try and unsettle him, crossing the line to give Grove Racing its first win in Supercars.
"A great result for the team today," Reynolds said.
"I have never driven for a harder working team and the win is a great reward for everyone.
"My car was really strong in the first two stints, however I struggled with balance in the last stint and was very busy handling that at the end of the race.
"It was tough but enjoyable racing and Brodie pushed really hard, after he passed me I tried to stay close and when he made a small mistake at turn 11 I had to take my opportunity.
"I am relieved and ecstatic with the win, it feels like my first win given its been so long since my last. I am looking forward to finishing strong with the team in Adelaide."
Meanwhile, Albury-based Brad Jones Racing had a tough weekend, with Andre Heimgartner recording the best result with 7th on Saturday.
They did enough to stay third in the Teams Championship though, as the series heads to the final event of the year on the streets of Adelaide on November 25-26.
