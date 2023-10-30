Soldiers parade down Bright's main street after being 'granted entry'

Soldiers have been welcomed into Bright as part of a tradition dating back centuries.
About 100 army members, including those on horseback, entered the town on Saturday as part of the Freedom of Entry parade.
The event, which featured the army's 4th/19th Prince of Wales Light Horse Regiment, commemorated the 100th anniversary of the town's RSL branch.
It also commemorated the area's links to the regiment.
"Freedom of Entry marches date back to medieval London, where an army would be allowed to march through the city to display their loyalty to the kingdom," a Defence Force spokesman said.
"The tradition exists today as a sign of trust between the Defence force and the community, (which) 4th/19th Light Horse Regiment members have served proudly and been a part of for decades."
The event also featured military vehicles and an army band.
Police Senior Sergeant Doug Incoll issued a "challenge" to the soldiers, before mayor John Forsyth inspected the regiment and admission was granted for the group to enter the town.
A family fun day was also held on Sunday following the event.
