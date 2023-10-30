An Albury woman has called on the community to help her find her pet bearded dragon missing for more than two days.
Leanne Stuart said she was lost without Ziggy, her companion of almost five years, after last seeing him on Saturday morning, October 28.
Ms Stuart had left her home to shop for food for Ziggy and placed him in his usual spot on a table in her yard, but was unable to locate him when she got back.
She has offered a reward and is hopeful anyone around the Glenroy area may be able to spot Ziggy and return him.
Ziggy has tanned skin, orange eyes and was wearing a necklace when he went missing.
"The longest I've taken to find him is two-and-a-half days," she said.
"If I get him back, I'm going to strap him to my chest. That's where he lived and it feels like half of my heart is gone.
"We were just about to go out and get some bugs for him, and that's why it's so strange, because I put him on the table out the front and I always put him there.
"I'll come in and make a coffee and he's still there, but I grabbed my keys and went back out and he was gone."
She said he is "incredibly smart" and has even been toilet trained.
"He would jump out of his tank, go to back door and go up and down it until I opened it. He'd go out on the cement, down the three steps and onto the grass to go the toilet," she said.
"He was really fun to have around. He used to give me cuddles under the neck and fall asleep, so I miss that feeling."
Ms Stuart can be contacted on 0422 216 312.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.