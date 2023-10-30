Giant blue scaffolding wrapped around Beechworth's historic post office building is likely to remain there for most of summer.
When the Beechworth Heritage Festival kicks off on November 10, visitors may have to sidestep around blue scaffolding on the footpath and miss out on being photographed next to the iconic site.
Beechworth tongues have been wagging since the Melbourne builder driving renovations to the heritage-listed building went into liquidation on Friday, October 20.
Dome Building Projects, which specialises in high-end projects mostly in Melbourne, took on the job of restoring the post office on Camp Street to its former glory in July.
It is unclear as to whether the Dome collapse will cause renovation works on all the company's projects to cease.
Masta Scaffolding which provided the equipment for the post office project said it was not aware of any building activities on the site grinding to a halt.
On Monday, October 30, construction sounds were heard emanating from the site.
"Everything's fine from our end," a Masta Scaffolding spokesman said. "It's all just ticking along.
"We're not really worried at this stage, we'll just deal with it as it comes."
The project was being managed by Dome which said it was working closely with Heritage Victoria to restore the entire roof and demolish some of the non-original additions to the building that date back to the 1970s.
Indigo Shire Council said its only involvement in the post office project was giving permission to erect the scaffolding.
"We issued what's called a consent for minor works within the road reserve to allow the installation of scaffolding on the footpath to access the roof," a council spokesperson said.
"This consent, issued in July 2023, has a six-month window."
Indigo mayor Sophie Price said the scaffolding issue was bound by the consent period and applauded efforts to maintain the shire's heritage values.
"We look forward to the unveiling of our most photographed heritage asset within Indigo Shire," Ms Price said.
"But we also acknowledge that we really appreciate when people come into our community and put investment into these sites to help preserve them for into well into the future."
Dome Building Projects director Jamie Brockman and the liquidators, PKF, have been contacted by The Border Mail.
