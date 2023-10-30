The Border Mail
Connor Aiken admits to offences involving drugs, stolen cars and home break-ins

October 31 2023 - 4:30am
A man has admitted to a spate of offending involving stolen cars, home break-ins, fuel drive-offs and thefts.

