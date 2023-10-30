Man breaks multiple bones after drink-driving crash at Wangaratta

A man who crashed a car while drunk broke multiple bones and is still impacted by the crash.
Ammon Griffiths was driving through detours caused by flooding in Wangaratta on October 31 last year.
He drove his 2009 Toyota sedan through the intersection of Detour Road and the Great Alpine Road, failed to stop, lost control, and crashed on Fisher Lane.
Griffiths' vehicle took out several letterboxes as it slid on a nature strip before hitting a tree.
Police arrived about seven minutes after the crash and found Griffiths in a paddock, next to his car.
He was with his dog and admitted to being drunk
Paramedics believed he may have had internal bleeding and took him to hospital.
A blood sample showed his alcohol reading was at least 0.10.
He had a zero-alcohol limit on his licence.
"I was lucky to walk away from it," Griffiths told Wangaratta magistrate Victoria Campbell on Monday, October 30.
Griffiths said he had just moved to Tarrawingee and had gone to a friend's house to record music.
IN THE NEWS:
They'd had an argument and Griffiths said he drove off after being told he couldn't stay.
He said he'd become disoriented by the detours in place due to flooding at the time and didn't know where he was.
He said he suffered six broken ribs, a broken sternum, broken collarbone and a hit to the head.
He hasn't been able to work since the crash.
"It's fair to say it's had a significant effect on your life," Ms Campbell said.
She banned Griffiths from driving for 10 months.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.