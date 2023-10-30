King Valley wine makers say they can now plan with certainty, thanks to the collapse of a trade deal with the European Union that threatened to stop them using the term prosecco.
Federal Trade Minister Don Farrell opted to walk away from further negotiations on a pact with the EU after being frustrated with a lack of concessions to Australia.
The move means that Australian producers will be able to continue to sell goods such as prosecco and feta cheese without having to alter their names as part of the terms of a trade agreement.
News of the halt to the process was welcomed by wine producers in the King Valley, which is the birthplace of Australia's $205 million prosecco industry.
Dal Zotto Wines owner Michael Dal Zotto, whose father Otto planted the first prosecco vines in Australia, welcomed the move as a "good outcome".
"We've got the result we wanted, in that we can continue to use the name prosecco," Mr Dal Zotto said.
"Having the certainty is what makes the difference, now we'll have that for at least three years or possibly longer.
"It means we can move forward with any investment planning and have the sense we can maintain the status quo and keep selling prosecco as we have been."
Prosecco represents more than 75 per cent of Dal Zotto's plantings and Mr Dal Zotto said given his family's heritage with the grape it would have been sad to lose that.
Pizzini Wines strategic marketing manager Natalie Pizzini said the overriding emotion was one of relief, given that battle first began in 2009 when Italy declared prosecco as a geographical area rather than a grape variety.
"We've been fighting this fight since 2009 and it really just gives us certainty going forward," Ms Pizzini said.
"It allows us with confidence to say to those customers who say 'can you call it prosecco?' that yes, we can."
Ms Pizzini said her King Valley vineyard had 30 per cent of sales tied to prosecco and the trade move would allow for another six to eight hectares of that variety to be grafted on land without vines.
Indi MP Helen Haines, who lobbied Senator Farrell on behalf of the King Valley wine makers, welcomed the federal government's decision.
"I am pleased the Trade Minister has heeded our calls, and the calls of the National Farmers Federation, Australian Grape and Wine and other industry bodies, and walked away from the negotiations where they are at," Dr Haines said.
"While the Labor government doesn't always get it right for farmers and regional communities, this is a sensible decision, no deal is better than a bad deal."
Dr Haines added: "What was on the table was not a good deal for regional Australia, and we have seen little progress and compromise by the European Union, so this was the right call for us."
