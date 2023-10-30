Giilangyaldhaanygalang is a mouthful but that did not deter people in Albury keen to learn.
It was among the first words presented to more than 60 people at a Wiradjuri language day at Mungabareena Reserve on Saturday.
Co-founder of Wiradjuri language and culture company, Giilangyaldhaanygalang, Ruth Davys, said it was a natural place to start.
It means storytellers in Wiradjuri.
"People were eager to learn," she said.
"The event met and exceeded our expectations.
"People were looking for connection particularly after the referendum.
"People from the Yes campaign want to continue learning and developing relationships."
Only weeks since the Australian Indigenous Voice referendum was unsuccessful, Mrs Davys, a proud Wiradjuri woman and ambassador for the Wiradjuri nation, said she was blown away with interest in Saturday's event.
She said 150 people had expressed interest through social media and more than 60 from throughout the Riverina had turned up on the day.
"We had welcome and smoking ceremonies," Mrs Davys said.
"We learnt "good day" and "how are you?'. There was food and lots of laughter.
"Some people didn't know what to expect and they said they were so glad they came."
Having co-launched Giilangyaldhaanygalang in mid-2017 with Pettina Love, Mrs Davys remained the sole owner now.
They were the co-creators of the online bi-lingual Wiradjuri and English puppet project, 'Who? What? Where?', designed to make learning language fun and entertaining.
Funded by Giilangyaldhaanygalang, Saturday's event coincided with the first NSW Aboriginal Languages Week, which ran from October 22 to 29.
Mrs Davys said it was a timely opportunity for people to connect.
"It's a taster of what we can do," Mrs Davys said.
"Out of 60 people only one-quarter were from the Aboriginal community.
"That speaks volumes of what's possible with future events."
