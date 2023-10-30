The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Wiradjuri language workshop on Wiradjuri Country a huge success

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
Updated October 31 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Giilangyaldhaanygalang is a mouthful but that did not deter people in Albury keen to learn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.