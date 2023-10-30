Ben Stiler standing trial over alleged shotgun murder of man on Wodonga street

A man is standing trial after pleading not guilty to the shotgun murder of a man outside a Wodonga home.
A Supreme Court jury has been shown CCTV of Duwayne Johnson at a Woodland Street house, and the moment the prosecution says he was deliberately shot and killed.
Benjamin Paul Stiler is accused of murdering Mr Johnson during the incident on January 16 last year before fleeing police, and travelling to multiple locations including South Australia before his eventual arrest at a Melbourne petrol station days later.
Prosecutor Patrick Bourke, KC, on Monday, October 30, outlined the evidence that was expected to be heard during the trial.
It's alleged Stiler shot Mr Johnson once, to the right side of his chest, at a distance of between 3 and 4.5 metres.
The court heard Stiler didn't know Mr Johnson.
The court heard Stiler had been attending the Woodland Street home in a silver Holden Commodore, with two female passengers, to pick up his cousin Braidan.
The court heard there had been an incident at the party between Mr Johnson and another man, and that Johnson punched the man once in the face.
As a result, the court heard Braidan had asked his cousin to pick him up.
It was suggested Stiler come inside to say hello, but someone suggested to Braidan it wasn't a good idea as someone may have had a "beef" with him.
The court heard Stiler had arrived and parked a house or two down from the party home.
The court heard Braidan had gone to speak to his cousin in his car and saw the shotgun and asked "what the f--- are you doing with that?'
It will be alleged Stiler asked "which one of these c---s has a beef with me?"
CCTV played to the jury showed Johnson walk to the car after urinating from the front porch.
It's alleged Stiler fired a single shot into the right side of his chest, causing Mr Johnson to fall to the road, before Stiler drove off.
The court heard evidence would be given that the pair didn't speak or yell at each other before the shot was fired.
The court heard Johnson's legs were run over, but it's not alleged that was a deliberate act.
The court heard Braidan had texted Stiler "f--- you stupid c--- ... you shot some c--- and left me for dead".
Johnson had a small pair of scissors in his shorts.
Mr Bourke said Stiler drove to Jindera and texted a friend, asking them to get him and not to tell anyone, and to delete text messages between the pair.
The court heard they went to the Thurgoona Golf Club motel where the friend booked a room before dropping him back at Jindera.
It's alleged Stiler was seen at Lavington on January 17 putting different plates on the Commodore.
"Clearly he's avoiding police because of what's happened," Mr Bourke said.
He said evidence would be given that Stiler was at the Glenrowan BP at 2am on January 18, then at Chiltern, where he ran into the Commodore and fled police.
The car was found in Beechworth and he allegedly took his mother's Mazda 6 to South Australia.
He allegedly told a female cousin "I shot somebody" and that there was "a heap of people" who had run at him with bats and knives.
The prosecution alleges he lied when he told the cousin he'd tried to fire a safety shot into the air and somehow shot at the group instead.
Stiler then travelled to Melbourne, and was arrested at a Maribyrnong petrol station.
The court heard a bag at an associate's house had the shotgun, which was dismantled in three parts, and his mother's Mazda was found with false plates.
Mr Bourke said Stiler had used three phones between the time of the shooting to his arrest.
Defence lawyer Leighton Gwynn urged jurors to keep and open mind and said Stiler was considered not guilty if, and until, the prosecution could prove otherwise.
He said it was a "highly charged, emotional event".
He said it wasn't in dispute that Stiler had been in the Holden with two friends, that he went to the location and there was a shooting.
It also wasn't in dispute Stiler fled the scene and fled the state.
But Mr Gwynn said the allegation he had deliberately and intentionally shot Mr Johnson was in dispute.
He said the prosecution must also disprove self defence.
"Clearly and unquestionably what occurred that night was a tragedy, a young man has lost his life and people, you'll see some of them come along to give evidence, were clearly traumatised on both sides, but your task is an intellectual one," Mr Gwynn told jurors.
"I ask you to carefully scrutinise the evidence as it's presented before you."
