The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

Ben Stiler standing trial over alleged shotgun murder of man on Wodonga street

Updated October 30 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 5:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man is standing trial after pleading not guilty to the shotgun murder of a man outside a Wodonga home.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.