A structurally outstanding and elite performance offering of 259 Detpa Grove White Suffolk rams and ewes was put forward by the Pipkorn family at their 35th annual on-property production sale at Jeparit, Victoria on Thursday, October 12.
The stud offered 69 stud ewes, 28 stud rams, 35 specially selected rams and 119 flock rams for competition, with 206 head finding new homes at auction. Stud rams sold to a $12,500 top, specially selected rams topped at $3250, flock rams topped at $2200, and stud ewes sold to a $2000 top.
Commercial and stud producers from across the country took part in the sale, with 55 registered bidders in the sale shed, plus significant further competition on AuctionsPlus, especially on the stud drafts.
While the 80 per cent clearance was less than last year's result, organisers said the still strong competition produced a very solid outcome, especially in the current industry and economic circumstances.
"While the sale fell short of what we hoped for, the result is what we expected," stud principal David Pipkorn said.
"That is the auction system: we breed and present for sale the best we can and hand over to the market to determine the sale prices. We are grateful to the loyalty of our clientele and enjoy their successes throughout the year."
The 69 strong stud ewe offering began the sale, with 46 finding new homes in four states: from across Victoria, as well as in South Australia, Tasmania and Western Australia, and averaging $1137.
It was the May drop lot 8 ewe, DG220253Tr that sold for the $2000 top, going to Paul Day family, Sunnybanks Farming, Penguin, Tasmania, bidding through AuctionPlus.
Another Tasmanian, Maurice Baldock, operating through Nutrien Devonport, bought six stud ewes for a $1017 average.
Other prominent volume buyers included regular Victorian supporters of Detpa Grove, Ellie McDonald, Dadswells Bridge, who purchased four stud ewes to $1600 and averaging $1100.
Tim and Marianne Ferguson of the Hopetoun based Mallee Park stud, bought five great value ewes for an average of $880, topping at $1000.
If competition in the stud ewe offering was a little stifled toward the end, it lifted several notches for the line-up of the 28 outstanding stud rams.
The bids came in thick and fast, both in the sale shed and online. The draft saw them all clear to the sale top of $12,500 and averaged an impressive $4466.
Ultimately, the $12,500 top priced stud ram was Lot 92, DG.220811Tr, purchased by Boonaroo stud principals, Shane and Jodie Foster, Casterton, bidding via AuctionsPlus.
The $10,000 second highest priced White Suffolk stud ram was sold to Andrew and Caroline McLauchlan of Valma stud, Whitemore, Tas, also via AuctionsPlus.
Other buyers included Roger Wilkinson, Camborn stud at Pooncarie, Paul Routley, of Almondvale Poll White Suffolk studs, Karu Pastoral Co and Lachy Lou Day, Days Whiteface stud at Bordertown, SA, buying via Elders Naracoorte.
Mr Pipkorn said his stud rams had been prepared the same way for a number of years.
"All rams this year went on grain for just a few weeks prior to the season break but the commercial rams were finished solely on grass for the four months leading up to our auction," he said.
Thirty-four of the 35 specially selected rams sold to a top of $2600 and averaged $1812, while the flock rams sold to $2200 and averaged $1151.
Volume buyers of the specially selected rams included the Schmidt Family Trust, through Elders Hamilton, and the Stanislawksi Trust, Casterton.
Some of the most significant flock ram volume buyers included JR and MJ Kilpatrick, AWN Stawell, WG and DBM Fennescey, Elders Roseworthy and Lake Kemi Kemi, PPH S Naracoorte.
Auctioneer Ross Milne, the Elders stud stock manager for Victoria/Riverina, said it was a solid sale overall.
"We got a good clearance and the commercial guys and the stud guys still got good value for money, especially given the current economic climate," he said.
