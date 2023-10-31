A new musical game show conceived and written on the Border will turn up the heat in spring.
The brainchild of SS&A Albury entertainment liaison Bob Harris, Beat The Beat will premiere at the club on Saturday, November 25.
Mr Harris developed the concept about four years ago before it went on the backburner during the pandemic.
He said it was slightly different to the normal TV musical game shows.
"I was delighted when it was dusted off earlier this year, did a little refining to the format, and got to work compiling a list of questions," he said.
"The one thing about this show is that it is local; conceived, written and delivered to local people by local people and that was an ambition to keep the event as local as possible."
Beat The Beat will feature two teams: radio announcers versus musicians.
In the inaugural show radio hosts include Tyson Witham (Edge FM), Matt Griffith (2AY) and Riley-Rose Harper (former Hit FM host) versus James Oswald (Midnight Alibi), Jake Casey (Alice Unchained) and Olivia Britton (Cherry Chain).
Australian singer and actress Tottie Goldsmith will host the event while Mr Harris is the adjudicator.
The band will be made up of Border talent in Paul Gibbs, Adam Pica, Geoff Haymes and Jeremy Vaccaro, who will provide tunes and riffs.
A founding member of the Chantoozies, Goldsmith will perform during the event, along with the musicians on the panel.
Each team have two "friends" who formed part of the team but could only help in five questions out of 30 during the first round and five questions in the two other rounds of 25.
There would also be 10 questions directed at the audience which, if correctly answered, would earn a gift.
Albury Sound and Lighting will make up buzzers and props.
With four decades working in the Border entertainment industry, Mr Harris said it would be a fun night out.
"At the end of the day rock 'n' roll cuts across gender, economic status; it's a really good leveller," he said.
"It's likely to appeal to businesses who want to celebrate the end of the year with their staff too."
Bar and restaurant facilities would be available.
Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm show.
Tickets ($20) are available from ssaclub.com.au/events/beat-the-beat/
