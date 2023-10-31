Enraged man charged over serious threats against Wangaratta detective

A man who made aggressive threats against a Wangaratta detective has been ordered to perform unpaid community work.
Robert Fisher, 53, threatened the officer to go take off his badge and gun and fight it out man to man.
"Come on, one on one," he said.
"One on one, I will bash you."
Two officers had arrived at Fisher's Silverwood Grove home on March 15.
The 53-year-old had a conversation with a sergeant but the Wangaratta court heard he became "enraged" when he saw the other detective.
He called him a "c--- and a piece of s---".
"You know what you did, you know what you said c---," Fisher yelled.
The court heard Fisher was fixated on the detective, who feared he would launch at him.
The officer retreated to a police vehicle to deescalate the situation.
The court heard Fisher was "highly irrational" with his anger relating to an issue years earlier.
He threatened to find out where the police member lived and continued to threaten to bash him.
Both police left as Fisher continued to yell abuse.
The detective was rattled and feared Fisher would find out his address, causing him distress and apprehension.
Fisher posted rambling comments on Facebook page after the incident.
"f---ng dogs come here just play games mut police of wangaratta antagonizeing," he wrote.
"Justice needs to be done on them scumm pigs."
Fisher made multiple Facebook posts, and was found to have made earlier threats last year.
He was questioned on March 20.
"I said you, you animal, I'm gonna smash you in the teeth," Fisher said.
"I said take your gun and badge out of it, come out to the bush, not man versus police but man versus man."
He was charged with intimidation of police, unlawful assault, and threatening to assault police.
He pleaded guilty to the threat charge in court.
Lawyer Chirag Patel said after some reflection, his client wanted to apologise to the officer.
Mr Patel said Fisher was keen to move on with his life.
Magistrate Victoria Campbell said the behaviour was completely unacceptable.
"Mr Fisher, this is very, very serious offending," she said.
"Police don't go to work to be treated like this.
"That's what he's doing, he's going to work to do his job.
"You've got a number, a lot of priors.
"Most of them are drug and anger related priors.
"I accept that you are unwell, no doubt as a result of some lifestyle choices you've made, mainly smoking cannabis."
Fisher said "I've been abused in this situation as well" before being told it was best he spoke through his lawyer.
Ms Campbell ordered Fisher perform 120 hours of community work.
