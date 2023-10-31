It wasn't long ago that Rachael Terlich found her netball career at a crossroads.
After suffering an accidental head knock during a game at the back end of last season, the Swampies' defender wasn't sure if she would return to the court.
"I missed a few games last year and ended up with five staples in my head," Terlich said.
"That knocked my confidence and shook me a bit, and I questioned whether I was up to playing again.
"I didn't feel like myself and I didn't know what direction I was heading in."
But the Henty co-coach and co-captain overcame her fears to return to the court even stronger, taking home the club's A-grade best and fairest award in the process.
The mum of two also reached 50 games in red and white this season.
"I decided that I really wanted to show that I can still do it," she said.
"It got to January and I decided to take out a gym membership so that I could build my strength and confidence back up to get back out on the court.
"I just needed to do something for myself and I made that commitment to show that I can still get out there.
"I got through every game this year without an injury, which was an amazing achievement for me."
Terlich is now a two-time A-grade best and fairest winner at Henty, having also previously received the honour at Rand-Walbundrie.
She just edged out fellow Swampie Chelsea Wettern by four votes, who led the count until the final few rounds.
"A-grade best and fairest awards don't come around easily and I know how hard they are to achieve," Terlich said.
"There's been some great players come through Henty and I'm humbled to be part of the club and to have my name down as an A-grade best and fairest.
"But it is a team sport, and I would give anything just to win some games."
The Swampies were unable to get any points on the board, in what was a tough season for the playing group.
"It was pretty hard for the girls to front up each week when we knew we had a tough battle on our hands," Terlich said.
"But the girls just kept turning up each week to training and I think that was the most important thing.
"They were really positive and we just tried our best."
While Terlich is stepping aside as co-coach next season, she's looking forward to remaining in a playing capacity under the guidance of new co-coach and former Ovens and Murray defender Brigetta Singe.
"We're really grateful that she's accepted the challenge," Terlich said.
"It's hard to come to a club that hasn't won a game in a couple of years, but everyone is behind her and I'll do everything I can to support her too."
Terlich admitted family and work were major factors in deciding to take a step back from coaching.
"It all gets to be a bit of a juggle, but my mum has been amazing," she said.
"She would babysit the kids every Thursday night and one of my close friends or my mother-in-law would look after the kids on Saturday, which I'm really grateful for.
"The club was also really supportive and would help me out where they could."
