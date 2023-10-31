The new kid on the block in the Rutherglen wine region scooped the pool in The Age Good Food Guide awards while for the first time in a decade an Albury restaurant picked up a chef's hat.
KIN at All Saints Estate at Wahgunyah achieved a One Hat status as did Yardbird, located in Townsend Street.
KIN also claimed New Regional Restaurant of the Year in the prestigious industry awards despite only opening earlier this year.
In its 15th year of operating at Beechworth, iconic restaurant Provenance retained its Two Hat status.
Jones Winery Restaurant just slipped out of hat rankings.
Part of a multi-million-dollar renovation at All Saints Estate, KIN breathed new life into one of the state's most historic wineries.
"Cassidy's cooking is smart, refined and a showcase for the produce of the region, from the estate itself and beyond," she said.
"He's doing some truly exceptional things with native ingredients in particular: where else might you find a green curry broth made almost entirely from native herbs?
"It's exciting to see cooking and hospitality at this level this far from Melbourne, proving beyond a doubt that our regional restaurant scene is stronger and better than ever."
Cassidy was humble in his acknowledgement of the award.
"At KIN, we strive to deliver our best on the plate every day," he said.
"The incredible produce we have the privilege to work with, alongside the amazing local smaller farmers, make our job as chefs easier."
"We are incredibly honoured to receive the Best New Regional Restaurant of the Year award from the Good Food Guide," Eliza said.
"This achievement is a testament to the passion and dedication of our team.
"We look forward to continuing to delight our guests with exceptional culinary experiences, complemented by premium All Saints Estate wines."
The Age Good Food Guide, in its 44th year of evaluating the state's restaurant scene, is renowned for its rigorous standards.
Achieving a One Hat status requires a score of 15 out of 20.
Venues listed in the guide are visited anonymously by professional restaurant critics, who review independently.
Overall, the 2024 Guide includes more hats than last year: 149 in total, up from 131.
