When you finish top five in the league for clearances and contested possessions, you have a host of highlights.
But what Wodonga Raiders' Cam Ellis-Yolmen produced in round 13 this year against Yarrawonga will take some topping for the year's best showing.
Yarrawonga captain Leigh Masters won last year's Morris Medal and is the best defender the league has seen in the past 25 years.
He's a premiership player and best and fairest at VFL club Williamstown, so while he never played AFL, there's no player he hasn't come across at the next level.
Masters is a 'doer' on the field, rather than a talker and he's certainly not prone to big statements.
So when he said after the Raiders' game, "no one could get near him", when referring to 190cm, 104kg Ellis-Yolmen, it's no surprise the former AFL midfielder recently claimed Raiders' best and fairest.
"We played at 'Yarra' and he kicked four goals and had 29 touches and they've got a lot of big, experienced gun players, he was brushing them aside like boys as well, so that was one moment that really stood out," Raiders' captain Brad St John recalled.
It's difficult enough to manhandle any team in the league, given the fitness levels and professionalism, let alone the premiers.
The ex-Adelaide and Brisbane midfielder had a match-high 15 contested possessions against the Pigeons in July, but set a new benchmark with 24 against Myrtleford in the club's first win of the season.
"There were plenty of highlights during the year, but one of his better moments was in that game against Myrtleford where he got a crumb from one of our forward 50 stoppages, he broke a couple of tackles and kicked a goal in the last quarter to put us in front," St John said.
At 27, the Raiders' skipper was the third oldest player, behind Shane Munro (32) and Ellis-Yolmen (30), so he appreciated the latter's guidance.
"We're trying to rebuild and to have him as a slightly older player, it's someone else for the boys to look up to," St John offered.
"On the field, his performances speak for themselves, but it's also his work off the field.
"Not only does he do all he can for himself, he does everything he can for everybody else, so then they get the best out of themselves, you see it it his recovery, training habits, he'll do all the extra and recovery sessions, so he can be the best he can be for game day."
