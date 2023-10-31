A move to contract out management of Corowa Aquatic Centre has been put on hold after concern that public sentiment was being ignored.
Federation councillors voted 5-4 against a staff recommendation that a private operator offered the "preferred service delivery model" at the pools complex which opened in 2021.
Instead they decided, in another 5-4 vote, to opt for a tiered supervision set-up and to review that system after it operates for 12 months.
It means that model will apply for the 2024-25 summer, rather than coming months, and further decisions on operations are likely to be made by a new council elected next September.
The issue was debated for more than 30 minutes at the council meeting on Tuesday, October 31, with deputy mayor Shaun Whitechurch leading opposition to an immediate outsourcing.
He argued that tiered supervision allowed for greater savings and it was supported by an online survey and the Corowa Aquatic Centre consultative committee, which has members from Mulwala and Howlong.
"The report says that if we go with the tiered supervision model it will be $40,000 better off on the projected budget than the contracted model," Cr Whitechurch said.
"The report also says council will take up to 12 months to get a contractor in."
Cr Whitechurch argued the council owed the community the chance to trial tiered supervision which involves changes to the running of the centre without relinquishing council administration.
"I'm not saying we stay with the tiered supervision model forever and day, we do have to put a timeline on it....but I think monitor it, once implemented, and have a look where it's going and then we can make a calculated decision based on the previous history," he said.
Cr Whitechurch was supported by mayor Pat Bourke and councillors Gail Law, Andrew Kennedy and David Fahey.
Opponents of his motion were Rowena Black, Sally Hughes, Aaron Nicholls and David Longley.
Cr Black said the council was being indecisive.
"The staff are going to work flat out to try and implement a tiered system and see if it works and then it'll be 18 months down the track and then we'll go 'maybe it didn't work' and then we'll have to go to another one and then it will be two or three years down the track," Cr Black said.
"We need to make bold decisions and to me this is a decision that needs to be made, we need to make sure that we're doing what's best for the community and what's best for the council and our financial position, and the staff have recommended this."
"Hopefully we'll get a full season so we will have some accurate figures to go out and make a real comparison to a tiered system and a contractor," Cr Bourke said.
Cr Kennedy warned that any contract would have to be deemed advantageous to the council and such agreements were not always satisfactory.
"Albury Council they're not happy with theirs, there's a lot of councils in Sydney who have all taken their pools back from contracted services because all their consumers have complained," Cr Kennedy said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.