The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Federation Council makes decision on administration of Corowa pool

Anthony Bunn
By Anthony Bunn
Updated October 31 2023 - 3:21pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Federation Council deputy mayor Shaun Whitechurch and Pat Bourke at the Corowa Aquatic Centre when it was being built in 2020. They supported a move against immediate private control of the pool.
Federation Council deputy mayor Shaun Whitechurch and Pat Bourke at the Corowa Aquatic Centre when it was being built in 2020. They supported a move against immediate private control of the pool.

A move to contract out management of Corowa Aquatic Centre has been put on hold after concern that public sentiment was being ignored.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Bunn

Anthony Bunn

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.