The Border Mail
Home/News/Local News

Carlton recruit Elijah Hollands escapes conviction for cocaine possession in Queensland court

By Newsroom
Updated October 31 2023 - 4:11pm, first published 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Wodonga's Elijah Hollands has escaped conviction for cocaine possession, saying it was a "mistake" that has "not just impacted me, but my family as well".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.