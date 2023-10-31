Wodonga's Elijah Hollands has escaped conviction for cocaine possession, saying it was a "mistake" that has "not just impacted me, but my family as well".
The Carlton recruit pleaded guilty at Southport Magistrates Court on Tuesday to a single charge of possessing a dangerous drug.
The 21-year-old, who will join younger brother Ollie at the Blues next season, was ordered to be of good behaviour for two months and attend a drug diversion program.
"I'd like to thank the Carlton Football Club and the Gold Coast Suns for their continued support over the last few weeks," Hollands said outside court.
Court heard security at the Star Casino on the Gold Coast found Hollands' wallet, which contained less than a gram of cocaine, in the toilets on September 3.
News Corp reported that the footballer's lawyer Darren Mahoney said Hollands' mother was ill at the time, which could have influenced his client's thinking.
"Sometimes a young man with otherwise exemplary character, a good family and a bright future does something foolish," Mr Mahoney told the court.
"The practical reality is he will suffer beyond what this court imposes - in the community ... that is inevitable."
Carlton said it was aware of the incident which led to the charges, which took place when he was a Gold Coast Suns player.
"Elijah made a mistake, had been up front with us prior to joining the club regarding this situation and has taken full ownership of what was a poor decision," Carlton general manager of football Brad Lloyd said.
"The strong leadership our club has will allow Elijah to enter our environment with the support he needs and just like any player who walks through our doors, he will get to work on earning the respect of his teammates from day one of pre-season training."
