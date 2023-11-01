YOUR SAY: All buses should have bike racks, and more routes too

If we want people to use our public transport system then all buses in our area should probably have bike racks fitted to increase compatibility between the two cities.
I also think Albury still needs better public transport, such as Lavington, which still doesn't really have a proper loop service that thoroughly serves all the neighbourhoods.
There is no public bus to Jindera or any of the surrounding towns.
Personally, I still like most of the current network in Albury but I think we need a lot more routes, particularly in Lavington and Thurgoona. I believe the bus network in Albury in terms of map readabillity and directness to the destination is way better than that of Wodonga. Great to see that patronage on the Martin's routes has increased.
It will be interesting to see what happens when the data from the next census starts coming out in 2027 in terms of public transport in Albury.
Unfortunately, despite its significance, the launch received limited national media attention.
Our Prime Minister has been dubbed 'anti-ag Albo', as his government oversees falling confidence in the agriculture sector, and inevitably short and long-term increases to the price of staple foods, because government policy is reducing the ability of our farming sector to grow livestock and crops for domestic and international consumption.
The NFF national campaign, titled Keep Farmers Farming, will focus on key issues such as water buybacks in the Murray-Darling basin, the proposed ban of live sheep exports to the Middle East, worker shortages on farms and in the food supply chain, environment laws, transmission lines and competition policy.
Unless people power convinces our government that food production is important to Australians, in the near future we will have many farmers walking off the land, significant job losses in rural communities and more cost of living pressures at your local supermarket.
If you live in the city, please do not underestimate the reality of this emerging crisis and the impact it will have on your family budget. If you value fresh food at an affordable price, farmers and the country towns that depend on them need your support more than ever.
Food is our number one renewable resource. No food, no life.
That means that agricultural land to grow food should be protected at all costs. And if protected it will continue to produce food forever.
This makes the siting of the renewable energy solar factories between Glenrowan and Winton, which cover over two thousand hectares of land, and the NSW, Walla solar farm covering 605 hectares transforming what was once productive farmland into a solar panel wasteland, a short-term mistake that will have long-lasting negative consequences.
The huge loss of agricultural production (along with the economic benefits) that these areas could have produced will be lost to the Wangaratta and Albury districts and Australia every year for over 100 years or more.
The sites will be too expensive to ever be reclaimed. And the economic loss far, far outweighs the small amount of electricity generated by the solar farms over 15 to 20 years.
I say small amount of solar electricity, because the solar farms in winter can only produce electricity for a maximum total of nine hours (when the sun shines and provides fuel) a day and some days it shines very little or not at all. This leaves a gap of 15 hours each night with no electricity being produced at all.
But of even greater concern is the fire danger created by these solar farms.
The millions of electrified solar panels, packed together, with big lithium batteries in the middle, standing in dry grass, surrounded by a two-metre security fence turns these solar factories into huge incendiary devices.
Local CFA and RFS brigades would be foolish to enter and must wait until the wildfires leave the areas. With everything packed so tightly together, water bombing is unlikely to be successful and toxic smoke is of concern.
When the wildfires leave the solar farms they will have reached an inferno state and will be almost impossible to control. This means the people living in a huge arc, on the eastern and southern borders of the Victorian solar farms, stretching on the south to Mansfield and beyond, circling north covering Tolmie, Cheshunt, Myrtleford, Bright, Beechworth to Albury-Wodonga, with all the smaller towns in between, will be in line of the serious risk of wildfires breaking out from these incendiary solar farms and rushing into these areas.
Particularly on total fire ban days; will these people be advised to evacuate? The Walla solar farm will also threaten Albury, Henty, Holbrook and Culcairn.
This is an extremely important situation that must be addressed immediately.
With the fire danger period only two months away and over 200,000 people likely to be affected, planning how it is to be dealt with needs to start immediately.
