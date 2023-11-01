The Border Mail
YOUR SAY: All buses should have bike racks, and more routes too

By Letters to the Editor
November 1 2023 - 11:30am
All Border buses need bike racks

I think all the buses in Albury should have bike racks fitted too, just like what is in the process of being rolled out in Wodonga.

