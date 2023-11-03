BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
The wow factor is immediate when arriving at this House of the Week.
From the elevation, the perfectly maintained hotmix driveway, to the triple garage, the bullnose timber-lined veranda and perfectly manicured lush, landscaped gardens, nothing is left to improve.
"Honestly, it has one of the best rooms I have ever sold," James Seymour said.
This wrap from a selling agent with well over 20 years in the business proves the style, substance and quality of this home truly sets it apart.
Having been on the market for three weeks, James said properties priced over the $1 million mark had been slow to sell after Covid. Prospective buyers would most likely come off the land or from Sydney or Melbourne.
Situated on a 3,222sqm block, he said this B&H built masterpiece is constructed to the highest structural standards, recently undergoing high-end renovations and updates.
"I love that those renovations have remained sympathetic to the classic style," James said.
The home is perfectly positioned to maximise the views towards the lights of the Weir Wall at night, the Snowy Mountains, across the racecourse, to Albury's CBD and up to Monument Hill.
Inside to the right of the grand entrance foyer is a brand new kitchen. Continuing to the right you will find a gorgeous large dining area and a family room with continued beautiful views and open fire place.
To the left of the entrance, be drawn through a gorgeous sitting room, to possibly the most stunning of formal lounges you will ever see.
"The cathedral ceilings of the living room, with the light coming in, it is truly amazing," James said of his favourite room.
The soaring vaulted timber ceilings draw the eye upward, before once again looking out over the perfect southerly view.
There are four large bedrooms with built-ins make, and an executive study. The master suite is complete with a walk-in robe and updated ensuite, while the bedrooms are serviced by a renovated family bathroom with separate toilet.
Outside is a stunning inground pool and heated spa, both bathed in the north-western sun. There is a clever storage shed, a triple garage and workshop area, and secure lock up caravan/camper trailer accommodation.
"You can see why this is a serious property for a serious buyer," James said.
