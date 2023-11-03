BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 3
"Gladstone Park" represents the epitome of luxurious living, set on four hectares and offering panoramic views across Lake Hume and beyond.
This expansive family home, set in beautifully established gardens and lawns, has an idyllic hillside backdrop adding to the serene lifestyle.
The magnificent country style kitchen features stunning timber bench tops and flooring, stainless steel freestanding cooker, island bench with breakfast bar and storage options.
The informal living flows from the kitchen and along with the stately formal lounge room with wood fire, provides relaxing views of the lake and access to the wraparound verandahs.
The master bedroom is a private retreat, featuring an ensuite and a walk-in robe and is designed to capture the amazing garden outlook and water views.
The remaining three, generously sized bedrooms, all with built in robes, are serviced by the luxurious main bathroom with double vanity and separate toilet.
Step outside to the swim spa with decking, an indulgent feature sure to provide endless relaxation and fun. The extensive manicured gardens invite you to explore and immerse yourself in the peaceful surrounds.
Out buildings include covered car accommodation, garaging and a separate shed.
Additional features included reverse cycle air-conditioning, water tanks, solar panels and a dam.
