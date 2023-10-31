Several border and North East netballers have a shot at being selected in Netball Victoria's state teams for 2024.
Eva Cummins (Yarrawonga Netball Association), Harriet Hogg, Sammi Murray (Albury Netball Association) and Holly McCarthy (Wangaratta Netball Association) have been named in the under-17s state squad, while Wodonga Raiders' Mia Lavis and Eliza Mooney have qualified for the under-19s squad.
The talented netballers will now take part in selection trials alongside the top 50 in the state, which will be held in December.
Having coached both Lavis and Mooney through Albury representative netball and at Raiders, Shaylah House admitted the duo have a bright future ahead of them.
"I've been involved with Mia and Eliza now since they were about 12 in the rep program and you could even see back then that they had the potential to do this sort of thing," House said.
"I'm not surprised, they've always stood out and they work that little bit harder at training.
"You don't have to ever convince them to do things."
The duo helped Raiders to the under-17 flag this season, while Lavis was a part of Australia's gold medal team at the Commonwealth Youth Games.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.