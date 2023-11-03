The Border Mail
Home/Photos and Video

Feature Property: 'Rest Point', 4099 River Road, Jingellic

November 3 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Located about 90 kilometres from Albury-Wodonga, this craftsman-built granite rock home has been fitted out with all first class appliances. Picture supplied.
Located about 90 kilometres from Albury-Wodonga, this craftsman-built granite rock home has been fitted out with all first class appliances. Picture supplied.

BED 2 | BATH 2 | CAR 4

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.