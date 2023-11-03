BED 2 | BATH 2 | CAR 4
This aptly-named property will provide you with all the rest and relaxation country life provides with breath-taking views.
The home of "Rest Point" is surrounded by beautifully manicured lawns, situated right on the banks of the majestic Murray River at Jingellic.
Located about 90 kilometres from Albury-Wodonga, this craftsman-built granite rock home has been fitted out with all first class appliances.
With fully established gardens, see for yourself the quality and workmanship which has gone into this unique property.
The large and open split level living area off the master kitchen is framed by large windows which take full advantage of the views in this picturesque location. The home has been designed to use the natural light and surrounds to bring the outside in.
No expense has been spared to include quality fittings throughout. This extends to the fully bitumen driveway with direct access to the four-car garage and carport.
The shedding is first class and immaculate, and has two self-contained units which provide lots of additional accommodation areas for visiting family and friends.
Other features include solar back to the grid, with excellent water supply coming from the river and large quantity of rainwater storage tanks.
A fully enclosed orchard with room for stock are the finishing touches to this incredible property.
