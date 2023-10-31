Cousin says he saw gun barrel pointing out of car before fatal Wodonga shooting

A man has told a murder trial he saw a gun barrel pointing out of a car window before hearing a shot and seeing the "victim drop".
Ben Stiler is accused of murdering Duwayne Johnson outside a Wodonga home on January 16 last year, with parts of the incident captured on CCTV.
A Supreme Court jury was again shown the video footage during the second day of Stiler's murder trial in Wodonga on Tuesday, October 31.
The accused man's cousin, Braidan Stiler, gave evidence for several hours.
He had been drinking at his home on the afternoon of January 15 before going to Elgins, then a friend's house, and getting a lift from his sister to 36 Woodland Street.
He told the jury when he first arrived "everything seemed fine at that point".
Braidan agreed those at the Woodland Street gathering later behaved "very erratically" and unpredictably.
He agreed he had concerns people were possibly sizing him up to rob him after asking about his watch and shoes.
The court heard people had been intimidating each other and that a person had at some point held a knife as a weapon, rather than holding it as a kitchen implement, in the kitchen.
Braidan agreed he was scared by the knife and feared being rolled.
He said at one point, someone jumped up and punched the roof and someone then punched the man in the face.
The punched man got back up and the pair shook hands.
"I thought that was really strange," he said.
Braidan said he rang Stiler to "see if I was in any apparent danger".
He said Stiler said he knew "Bretzy" at the gathering and thought he should be alright.
Braidan said his friend was punched in the lounge room and he called Stiler again.
"I told him that I was very intimidated and scared and asked him to come get us," he said.
Braidan said he had asked if his cousin could come in but said "somebody had beef with him".
Texts were also sent to Stiler seeking help.
The court heard Stiler eventually arrived and Braidan went to the Holden Commodore he was driving.
He saw one other person, a woman, in the car, and noticed a gun in the footwell next to Stiler.
"I said what the f--- are you doing with that," Braidan said, and noted he was shocked to see the gun.
"He said which one of these c--- has a beef with me.
"I said it's all good, can you please just leave the gun in the car."
Braidan said by that stage, "everything was fine" with those at the gathering.
He said his friend who had been punched was around the corner and "it was all good, we were ready to go".
"I said I'm not getting in the car with that," Braidan said of the gun.
He said a group came to the car and he walked to the other side of the road.
Braidan said it was too dark to see if they had weapons.
He said "I seen the barrel of the gun out the window before it was shot".
Braidan said the barrel was resting on the side vision mirror.
He said he had been about three metres away.
"I seen the victim drop and I heard a gunshot," Braidan said.
He said he ran from the scene and hid in a park and cried.
"You shot some c--- and left me for dead," he texted his cousin.
Braidan gave a statement stating the shot man would have been a metre or two away from his cousin.
Another person at the gathering, Joshua Bretz, gave evidence on Tuesday.
He said he had met Mr Johnson first time when he was picked up to go to the Woodland Street gathering.
Mr Bretz said he had smoked methamphetamine with the late man and Jarrod Blanco on the night.
IN THE NEWS:
He recalled witnessing the shooting, and initially thought the bang was Mr Johnson kicking the car's mirror.
He told the court Mr Johnson slid down the bonnet.
Mr Bretz went to Mr Johnson and said "I thought he was passed away".
He said he left the scene to let Mr Johnson's family know what had occurred and returned to the area about 9.30am and spoke to police.
A statement from Hamish Baldrey-Sellar was also read to the court.
He said he heard a bang and saw the car speed off, then he jumped two fences and called an ambulance.
"I saw that Duwayne had been shot and wasn't wearing a shirt," Mr Baldrey-Sellar said.
"I don't know why Duwayne was shot."
The trial continues.
