Cousin says he saw gun barrel pointing out of car before fatal Wodonga shooting

Updated October 31 2023 - 5:02pm, first published 4:57pm
A man has told a murder trial he saw a gun barrel pointing out of a car window before hearing a shot and seeing the "victim drop".

Local News

